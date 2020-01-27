FBI, Kauai police aiding Idaho authorities in case of missing children

Kauai police and the FBI are now involved in a bizarre missing children’s case out of Idaho.

Authorities are trying to locate Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. (Source: Rexburg Police Department/CNN)

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been staying on the Garden Island for months. They’ve been unwilling to cooperate with authorities.

On Sunday, Kauai police executed a search warrant at the Kauai Beach Resort and the couple’s rental car was also seized. But they haven’t been arrested or charged with a crime.

In September, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow mysteriously disappeared.

Their mother and her new husband did not report them missing and have not given authorities and other family members any information about the kids’ whereabouts.

Instead, authorities say the two left their home in Rexburg, Idaho, in November, and have been splitting their time between the resort and a townhouse in Princeville on Kauai’s north shore.

“They’ve been on Kauai for some time that we were aware of and the mother has spent some time here over the years ― here and other islands,” said Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar.

The investigation into the children’s disappearance is being led by the Rexburg Police Department. Officials say the couple has not been arrested and there are no criminal charges at this time.

Earlier this month, Lori Vallow’s older son posted a plea to his mother on YouTube, urging her to say what happened to his siblings.

“You have an opportunity to put this all to rest,” said Colby Ryan, in the video.

On Saturday, Kauai police also served Vallow with an order of petition ― filed by authorities in Idaho on behalf of the children.

She has five days from being served to physically produce the kids to Idaho police or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

If she doesn’t do so by Thursday, she may be subject to civil or criminal contempt.

At the same time, police are investigating the deaths of the couple’s former spouses.

Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, was found dead in their home in October. He married Vallow just two weeks later.

It was initially said that Tammy Daybell died from natural causes, but the case has since been reclassified as suspicious.

Meanwhile, court records show Vallow’s previous husband, Charles, had filed for divorce expressing his concerns over what he called his wife’s doomsday and cult-like beliefs.

Then, in July, Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother in Arizona.

And her husband before that died of an apparent heart attack in 2018.

“It’s one of the most unusual situations I’ve ever heard of in my career in law enforcement,” Kollar said.

Authorities say there is no evidence that the children are or were ever in Hawaii. The grandparents of JJ Vallow, meanwhile, are offering a $20,000 reward to help find the children.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

