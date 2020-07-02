F-16 flyover planned in Colorado for July 4 for multiple cities

Members of the Colorado Air National Guard will help Colorado celebrate Independence Day this year!

The 104th Wing will be performing a flyover on Saturday with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

APPROXIMATE TIMES AND LOCATIONS JULY 4:

-Monument, Colorado, 2020 Fourth of July Parade: 9:51 a.m.

-Lake City, Colorado, 4th of July Celebration: 10:32 a.m.

-Redstone, Colorado, 4th of July Parade: 10:42 a.m.

-Westminster, Colorado, 4th of July Celebration: 11:14 a.m.

-Parker, Colorado, Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration: 11:19 a.m.

"It is truly a privilege to support our local communities in their Independence Day celebrations," U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, said. "We hope Coloradans hear the 'sound of freedom' and take a moment to reflect on the things that unite us a Nation, as well as the powerful words drafted into our Declaration of Independence."

Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for the pilots.