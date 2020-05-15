'Extremely' low water storage in Colorado City

Residents in Colorado City are being asked to limit water use after their water treatment plants experienced some type of mechanical failure.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office sent out the following on behalf of the Colorado City Metropolitan District Friday night:

The Colorado City Metro District is currently experiencing extremely low water storage levels due to our water treatment plants experiencing mechanical failure. We have crews onsite, making every effort to restore the plants to normal production.

We are currently asking our consumers to please limit household use, no outdoor watering and the standpipe customers will be limited to 500 gallons per day and the hours for the standpipe will be from 5pm to 7pm daily. Those hours of operation for the standpipe are subject to change if supply is depleted.

During this time customers may experience low pressure or no water, our crews are making every effort to restore any service disruption customers may experience. At this time we don’t have a definitive time frame for services being restored to normal status, but will update as we progress through this situation.