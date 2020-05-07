Experts: Slim chance of getting virus from food

As more people are ordering take out and delivery, some might be concerned about the chance of the coronavirus spreading through food or packaging.

Consumer Report’s director of food safety research and testing told 11 News that the risk of the virus being transmitted through food is slim.

“It is seen specifically as a respiratory virus. So it’s transferred person-to-person usually by respiratory droplets,” James E. Rogers said.

Gov. Jared Polis also addressed the issue at a news conference Wednesday.

“Viruses are not alive in a technical sense the way a bacterial infection is. That’s one of the reasons food is a lower risk for take-out and delivery services,” the governor said. “The contact with the person is the higher risk. If it was a bacterial infection, the food would be the higher risk because it would live on the food.”

Consumer Reports is still encouraging people to practice good food safety habits, though.

“At this time, there’s probably a number of consumers that are not used to cooking as much or may not cook at all and are used to going out to eat. And so, right now, you do not want to get sick with a foodborne illness,” Rogers said.

He recommends always washing off fresh fruits and veggies, be careful when handling raw meat and make sure meat is thoroughly cooked before eating.

When it comes to food, Consumer Reports said the grocery store is one of the riskier places to be.

“Shop with a purpose. Have a list,” Rogers said. “Get your items and then get out of the store as quickly as possible. That will reduce your contact with other people that may have the virus.”

If you have to go to the store, Rogers recommends going when there are fewer people and making sure you keep at least 6 feet away from others. Polis also wants people to wear masks any time they leave their house.

To further reduce the risk of the virus spreading, try grocery pickup or have your items delivered to your home.

Even though Consumer Reports says there’s no evidence that the virus can be transferred from packaging to people, Rogers has some tips if you want to be extra safe.

“You could have a special place designated for stuff that’s from outside that you unbag your groceries, and you immediately throw the outer bags away, and then some people are using disinfectant wipes to wipe the outside of the package before they put their items away in their cupboards or their pantry,” he said. “There are also some other people that are actually transferring, if it’s possible, the food from the grocery store container to a container that they know is clean because they’ve run it through their dishwasher.”

Again, Consumer Reports says there’s no proof that people can contract the coronavirus from their food, so these are just suggestions.

“I do think that there’s an extra comfort that you’ve gone the extra step to possibly removing anything on the outside of the container. You can do that. It couldn’t hurt, but again, we’ve had no indication that this virus can be transferred from food packaging to people.”