Executive Order allows food trucks to operate at rest areas

Today Governor Polis issued an executive order allowing food trucks to operate in rest areas. The goal is to help support truckers and other vehicles so they have access to affordable meals on the road.

Governor Polis said in a statement, “as Coloradans continue to take precautions including wearing masks and staying home, we are all grateful for the hard work of Colorado’s truckers, who are working hard to ensure that our supply chain runs smoothly and our grocery shelves are stocked. In addition to expressing thanks to truckers, we are taking action and remove barriers and regulations that get in the way of our truckers having access to freshly made meals".