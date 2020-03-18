Even during outbreak, animals at Pikes Peak region humane society still need a 'furever' home

During this ongoing health crisis, our dogs and cats still need forever homes!

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region wants to remind the public they are still open for adoptions.

"All our intakes continue to be high; we really need to get these guys out of the building and into new homes," said Gretchen Pressley with HSPPR.

"... We are already seeing a decrease in adoptions, but with pets still entering our facility every day, we must continue finding pets homes or we won’t be able to safely manage our animal population. If you are in a position to add a new family member to your household, please consider adopting one of our pets."

Pressley said the humane society is taking every precaution they can to ensure people and animals are safe, "including tripling our cleaning and disinfecting." They have also canceled public events and are limiting the number of people inside their facility at a time.

People who are feeling sick are asked not to come to the facility.

"But if you feel fine, just practice social distancing, wash your hands using sanitizers we’re providing, so that you can safely visit with pets and take these furry friends home, as we do have concern with our [animal] population rising during this time."

According to the World Health Organization, there's no evidence that dogs and cats can spread COVID-19 to humans.

If you wish to adopt an animal or need to surrender one, information can be found by visiting hsppr.org.