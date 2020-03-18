Evans Army Hospital to open COVID-19 testing center for TriCare beneficiaries

Evans Army Community Hospital will be offering COVID-19 testing to TriCare beneficiaries and their families beginning Thursday.

Fort Carson announced the new testing center Wednesday in advance of Thursday morning's opening.

"The center will provide screening, testing, and treatment for patients with symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. The consolidation of patients to this area of the facility will help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19," Fort Carson said in a release.

The center officially opens at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Soldier Family Care Center and will be open indefinitely seven a week from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fort Carson says people all military branches are welcome, provided they are on TriCare and have a valid Department of Defense ID card.

Children under 10 are not issued DoD ID cards and can be tested without one as long as they are TriCare beneficiaries.

Fort Carson released the following information about the test center:

- Patients visiting the CSTC will need to bring their DOD ID card and list of current prescriptions. Children age 10 and up will also need to bring their DOD I.D. card.

- Traffic control points will also be established on Thursday at 6 a.m. along Cochrane Circle to direct patients and staff to designated parking areas, to include parking for those visiting the CSTC for screening.

- Entrance into Evans Army Community Hospital will be consolidated to three entryways for visitors.

- The West Entrance will serve as the entry for staff and patients who are considered well and not exhibiting symptoms. Each person entering the West entrance will have their temperature taken before proceeding.

- Staff and patients who are sick or exhibiting symptoms will enter through the SFCC entrance for access to the CSTC for screening. The Emergency Department remains open and able to receive all patients with urgent and emergent medical needs. Patients with severe symptoms potentially related to COVID-19 will also be seen in the ED.

