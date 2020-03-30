Evans Army Community Hospital now offering curbside pharmacy service

Evans Army Community Hospital is now offering curbside pharmacy service.

Fort Carson introduced the service Monday and says it will be available going forward on Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All patients will need to do is arrive in the east parking lot near the Soldier Family Care Center, where a team member will assist with dropping off or picking up prescriptions.

People can just show up, but for those wanting faster service, the post suggests calling 719-526-7411 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule a pick-up time.

All patients 10 and older must have a DoD ID card in order to receive service.

