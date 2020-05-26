Mandatory evacuation in area of East Dale and North Tejon due to gas leak

People in the immediate area around East Dale Street and North Tejon Street have been told to evacuate immediately due to a gas leak.

A crew from Colorado Springs Utilities along with Springs firefighters responded to the area just after 9:20 a.m. for a gas line break. The Colorado Springs Police Department issued the evacuation alert just before 10 a.m.:

"This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an urgent message. Today is 05-26-2020. The Fire Department is working a gas leak at E Dale Street and N Tejon.

This is a MANDATORY EVACUATION notice. Leave the area immediately. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak. If you are receiving this message we are asking you to evacuate the area.

Dale and Tejon is just south of Colorado College in downtown Colorado Springs.

