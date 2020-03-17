Emergen-C nixes the idea of ‘quarantinis’

It’s a clever play on words, but the folks at Emergen-C aren’t endorsing the internet ‘quarantini’ fad. Social media has been flooded with the notion of a quarantine martini or quarantini. (Source: Elizabeth Karmel via AP) Social media has been flooded with the notion of a quarantine martini or quarantini. Marilyn Starkloff posted a picture of the concoction to her Twitter account. “Time for a quarantiniii,” she said. To which Emergen-C replied, “We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol.”

The people at Aviation American Gin embraced the libation.

“We're sorry about this @emergenc but also big fans,” the liquor company said on Twitter.

Later, Aviation backed off, just a bit, on its endorsement of the quarantini.

“While everyone should take precaution during these times we do not recommend having a 'Quarantini' or any alcohol if you're feeling under the weather,” the Ryan Reynolds-owned liquor brand said.

“If you're feeling fine and of legal drinking age, a little extra Vitamin C consumption doesn't hurt.”

