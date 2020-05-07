Elitch Gardens postpones reopening date

Theme park Elitch Gardens will not be opening next week as planned.

With all the uncertainty around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the park says it does not know when it will be able to open.

"Unfortunately, due to guidance from both city and state authorities, Elitch Gardens will not be able to open as previously planned on May 16. We are still planning to open the park as soon as possible thereafter. Just as soon as an opening date is confirmed we will communicate that directly to you," the park said in a statement on its website.

The theme park will not be refunding season passholders, but will be giving a $10 credit and will provide certain free opportunities once the park does reopen.