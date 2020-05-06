Elderly man seriously hurt in crash

An 87-year-old is in serious condition in a Colorado Springs hospital following a crash in Rio Grande County Tuesday evening.

State Patrol says Jerry Lundsford of Monte Vista was "partially stopped" at the intersection of Highway 15 and Rio Grande County Road 9 getting his mail when an oncoming black Mazda crashed into his Chevy. Troopers say the driver of the Mazda, 71-year-old Steven Baer, saw Lundsford's car and tried to avoid the collision but was unable to.

The force of impact sent the Chevy spinning and caused the Mazda to run more than 100 feet off the road.

Lundsford was seriously hurt and was flown to Penrose Hospital after first being taken to a local facility.

Baer's injuries were minor.

The crash happened 9 miles south of Monte Vista. It remains under investigation.