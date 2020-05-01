El Paso County shares list of things to do this weekend allowed under Safer At Home order

Many people across Colorado have cabin fever following the Stay At Home order. This weekend will be the first under the Safer At Home order, and El Paso County compiled a list of things you and your family can do!

Click here for the full list of different activities from May 1 through the 3.

The list provided by the county also includes a number of "virtual events" from live concerts to "baby/toddler time" through the Pikes Peak Library District.

Some ideas you can now take advantage of in El Paso County:

-Get a haircut

-Get a massage

-Visit a thrift store

-Visit a craft store and catch up on/start a craft project

-Order takeout from your favorite restaurant

