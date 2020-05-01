El Paso County shares list of things to do this weekend allowed under Safer At Home order

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people across Colorado have cabin fever following the Stay At Home order. This weekend will be the first under the Safer At Home order, and El Paso County compiled a list of things you and your family can do!
Click here for the full list of different activities from May 1 through the 3.
The list provided by the county also includes a number of "virtual events" from live concerts to "baby/toddler time" through the Pikes Peak Library District.
Some ideas you can now take advantage of in El Paso County:
-Get a haircut
-Get a massage
-Visit a thrift store
-Visit a craft store and catch up on/start a craft project
-Order takeout from your favorite restaurant