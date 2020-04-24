El Paso County lays out plan to expand in-person services such as the DMV

El Paso County sent out a plan on Friday setting up a schedule to expand in-person services for facilities like the DMV.

Many of the services are still available online and residents are encouraged to handle anything over the internet they can without risking personal interaction.

Motor vehicle or driver’s license appointments can be scheduled at www.epcdrives.com. Citizens can call 719-520-6200 for recording services and 719-575-8683 for election services. Many of these services are provided online.

The following offices are expected to expand in-person services:

-El Paso County Assessor:

1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.

In-person availability status starts May 11.

-El Paso County Clerk and Recorder:

1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.

Available by appointment only beginning May 4, 2020

-Motor Vehicle, Driver’s License, and Recording:

1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.

Available by appointment only beginning May 4, 2020

-El Paso County Clerk and Recorder

Union Town Center location 8830 N. Union Blvd.

Available by appointment only beginning May 4, 2020

No election or recording services available at this location

-Motor Vehicle & Driver’s License only

Union Town Center location 8830 N. Union Blvd.

Available by appointment only beginning May 4, 2020

No election or recording services available at this location

-El Paso County Clerk and Recorder

Southeast Powers location 5650 Industrial Place

Available by appointment only beginning May 4, 2020

No election or recording services available at this location

-Motor Vehicle & Driver’s License only

Southeast Powers location 5650 Industrial Place

Available by appointment only beginning May 4, 2020

No election or recording services available at this location

-El Paso County Treasurer

1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.

Available beginning May 11, 2020