Inmate at the El Paso County Jail dies after medical emergency

An inmate at the El Paso County Jail has died after what the Sheriff's office is calling a medical emergency.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's office, "A male inmate was walking to the restroom and fell down, hitting his head. The Ward Deputy responded immediately to provide medical aid. The male inmate was conscious and stated he felt dizzy right before he fell."

The man was taken to the medical section in the jail, when staff members decided to dial 9-1-1.

He was transported to the hospital but later passed away.

At this point there is no indication the death was related to COVID-19.

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released. We will update this article when more information becomes available.