El Paso County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

As of this morning, a deputy has a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. They are isolated and have been for nearly a week now and are home getting better. All employees who have had contact with this deputy has been notified and are taking appropriate precautions.

Staff has had plans and structures in place for some time and have continued to take steps to prevent further spread to other employees and inmates that we house in the jail.

We want to community to know our goal and mission during this crisis is to continue to provide our community with the best, safest possible service.

Since the video visitation is closed, those members of our community who have incarcerated friends or family, can visit free of charge using the following link: https://visitation.epcsheriffsoffice.com/StartPage/index.php.

The lobby at the Office of the Sheriff, located at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue will continue to be closed to the public.

The lobby at the El Paso County Jail remains open for bonding and use of the Kiosk only.

We are in constant consultation and coordination with members of the El Paso County Health Department. We now know the virus has spread throughout the community and further attempts to prevent casual spread are becoming more difficult. We will continue to monitor our employees for symptoms and will take the appropriate measures at that point.