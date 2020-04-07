El Paso County deputy shares experience after recovering from coronavirus

As frightening as the coronavirus pandemic has been, the vast majority of people who contract the virus will recover after a week or two of rest.

"Nine out of 10 of you won't need medical intervention. There's nothing we can do besides tell you to stay in your home and self-isolate. There's no medical difference," Gov. Jared Polis has repeatedly told the public.

El Paso County Deputy David Fisher is one of the Coloradans who have both contracted and recovered from the COVID-19 virus. He shared his story with 11 News.

"It was on a Monday, I got off shift, and I started getting a really bad headache, which is kind of unusual for me. Checked my temperature and everything seemed fine.

"The following morning about 7 I woke up, had a 102 fever, dry cough and started feeling pretty winded walking up the stairs. Went and got tested that day, and by the time I got home, I was extremely fatigued. Then for the next three days, I couldn't really get off the couch. During that time, I had really bad body aches with the fever. Had difficulty breathing; walking around felt like doing a marathon."

After day three, Fisher said his fever dropped, briefly spiked again on day five, then dropped. His fever came back one more time before he shook it off for good.

"After that, it kind of mellowed out; didn't have a fever anymore, just had a cough. After about 14 days, just a slight cough. I returned back to work after I didn't have symptoms for over 72 hours."

Fisher said he's still healing -- "My mile run went down by about two minutes -- but he's feeling better every day. The experience, he told 11 News, was worse than any cold or flu bug he'd previously gotten.

"Definitely a whole lot different experience than I've ever gotten before.

His advice to others:

"Just listen to your body, If something doesn't feel right ... I just woke up and knew something wasn't right. Staying at home, wearing a mask, following those social distancing orders out in public and limiting time out in public -- limit the spread of this."

COVID-19 is a highly-contagious illness that needs to be taken seriously. As we know too well, it has proven fatal in 150 cases and counting, including an El Paso County deputy who died last week, and nearly 1,000 Coloradans have been hospitalized. Social distancing and following the stay-at-home order are critical right now in slowing -- and eventually ending -- this outbreak.

But it's also important to remember that for most who contract the virus, the experience will be far more similar to Fisher's. Most Coloradans who get sick will also get better.

The state has not yet released data on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. We will report those numbers if and when they are released.