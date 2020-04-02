El Paso County deputy dies after being sick, possibly coronavirus

Sources confirm to 11 News that an El Paso County deputy has died.

We're told that he recently began showing symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolated. He was taken to the hospital and died Wednesday night.

The deputy has been identified by sources close to the situation as Deputy Jeff Hopkins.

It's unclear if Hopkins was tested for coronavirus and if those results came back.

11 News has also confirmed another deputy has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.