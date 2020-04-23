El Paso County deputy arrested by Colorado Springs Police, faces charges tied to domestic violence

A man expected to uphold the law is suspected of breaking it.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out a release Thursday night announcing one of their own was arrested by Colorado Springs Police. Deputy Robert Easter is charged with second-degree assault related to domestic violence.

Easter has been employed with the sheriff's office since February of 2016 and is assigned to the Court and Transport Section. He will be placed on administrative leave, as per the policy of the sheriff's office.