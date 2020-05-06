El Paso County commissioners, health officials approve plan to allow graduations

A request by El Paso County commissioners to allow schools to hold some form of a graduation ceremony has been submitted to Gov. Jared Polis for approval.

The resolution passed Tuesday 4-0. The board noted one commissioner was out that day for a family emergency and did not vote.

"Moving ahead with high school graduations is immensely important to both honor our area seniors but also restore a sense of normalcy for students and families in their lives,” said Board Chair Mark Waller in a statement released after the vote. “Passing this resolution isn’t something that is just nice to happen, it is something that needs to happen. I am confident this will be a precursor to additional variance requests to come in the future.”

The plan has the stamp of approval by local health officials. All schools are waiting on now is a green light from the governor.

"Graduations are, they're a once in a lifetime isolated event. A watershed moment in our young people's lives," said Dr. Leon Kelly, the deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health. "... Importantly, we already had a precedent set in our own backyard that was incredibly successful and very emotionally impactful at the Air Force Academy."

The county health department and local hospitals also voted Tuesday to approve graduation guidelines.

According to Kelly, every school will have to submit a written plan for their graduation within the guidelines approved by the county Tuesday. Students and faculty will be the only ones allowed at the ceremony.

"If you want to have families come in various days with shifts and get family photos with the graduate, that would be totally workable as well," Kelly said.

The plan by schools must also include an outdoor-only ceremony and no contact when students are given their diplomas.

Polis has been open to allowing graduations, having laid out his own guidelines Monday. El Paso County's plan goes beyond Polis' parameters.

"We are still going beyond what the governor has said are his guidelines. But, from our perspective, we feel like we've earned that with the data that we have locally and the infrastructure we've put in place," Kelly said.

"We're very confident and are very confident in our schools to carry out what they want to give to these kids."

We'll update this story when Polis reaches a decision.