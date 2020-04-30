El Paso County commissioners discuss possibility of loosening COVID-19 restrictions

County commissioners met on Thursday to discuss the possibility of asking Colorado's governor to loosen the restrictions in El Paso County with the Safer At Home order in place across the state.

"Today is really a good day," Dr. Leon Kelly, the acting Deputy Health Director for El Paso County Public Health announced. "We're here almost entirely to talk about the progress we made, and the next phase we are headed towards... One of our main goals here today is to communicate to you all as well as our community that El Paso County is in a position to move forward."

The decision to even present a waiver to the governor will take more than one meeting. Commissioners wrapped up the Thursday gathering with plans to continue the discussion another day.

Commissioner Mark Waller provided a stern message at the end of Thursday's meeting. He pointed to three major concerns on the topic of loosening the restrictions, the economy, public safety and deprivation of liberty. He then addressed the notion that COVID-19 is a hoax.

"I thank God every day that our president has not treated this like a hoax," Commissioner Waller said. "I thank God every day that the Centers for Disease Control has not treated this like a hoax."

To loosen the restrictions is going to take more than just a decision by the county commissioners. Three entities would need to give the green light on the proposal. Area hospitals would need to say they are equipped and prepared in the event of a spike in cases, the county health department would have to give approval to the plan and so would the commissioners before leaving the final decision up to the governor.

Specific details on a plan or timeline to loosen the restrictions have yet to be hammered out.

You can watch the meeting below: