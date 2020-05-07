El Paso County clerk and recorder expands Saturday hours

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office says it is expanding Saturday hours at two locations to help serve more people.

Saturday hours at North Union Town Center and Southeast Powers will now be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on an appointment-only basis.

Several in-person services resumed Monday on an appointment basis, including driver's license renewals and out-of-state transfer services.

"We are happy to extend Saturday office hours at two of our branches as a convenience to customers who are not able to seek services during our standard Monday through Friday hours,” said Clerk Chuck Broerman. “Our most important goal is to maintain a healthy environment for our customers and our staff members during this safer-at-home phase. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation as we work together and continue to provide innovative solutions to serve El Paso County customers.”

The following locations are offering the following services:

Citizens Service Center (1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.):

- Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License renewals and out-of-state transfers only (by appointment)

- Elections (online)

- Recording (by appointment)

- Marriage licenses (online/remote)

No vehicle registration renewals.

Union Town Center locations (8830 N. Union Blvd., Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.):

- Motor vehicle and driver’s license renewals and out-of-state transfers (by appointment)

No vehicle registration renewals.

Powers location (5560 Industrial Place, Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- - Motor vehicle and driver’s license renewals and out-of-state transfers (by appointment)

No vehicle registration renewals.

