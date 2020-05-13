El Paso County campgrounds are allowed to reopen

El Paso County Public Health issued a notice of determination allowing all local campgrounds to reopen May 13.

Playgrounds, playground equipment, picnic areas, and pools are to remain closed. The county health department wanted to reiterate that individual recreation could occur in groups no larger than ten.

Any local campground reopening should review the guidelines for state park campgrounds by clicking here.

Key takeaways from this campsite guidance include:

-Camping by reservation only, at reduced campsite density.

-All facilities will be cleaned and disinfected per CDC guidelines.

-Signage to be posted in prominent locations throughout parks enforcing social distancing.

-Provide educational materials enforcing social distancing.

-Visitor centers and campground offices will be minimally staffed ensuring social distancing between employees.

-Visitor centers will be closed to the public.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the plan to reopen many state parks earlier this week.

