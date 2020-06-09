El Paso County approves reopening more businesses

More businesses could be opening in El Paso County if the latest variance gets approved by the state.

El Paso County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved reopening and/or expanding occupancy at the following:

- Gyms

- Athletic training facilities (Olympic Training Center!)

- Movie theaters

- Indoor malls

- Activities such as bowling, ice rinks, laser tag, indoor gun ranges, escape rooms, nerf gun battles, mini-golf, go-kart tracks, and paintball.

- Attractions such as art galleries, museums, Cave the Winds, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, North Pole amusement park, Flying W Ranch

- Indoor water park at Great Wolf Lodge

- Libraries

The variance does not apply to bars, arcades, rodeos, fairs, festivals and parades, which will remain closed.

This variance request is now on its way to the state for final approval. If it gets the OK from the state, the impacted establishments will be allowed up to 50 percent capacity or the occupancy which allows 6 feet between patrons, whichever is less.

There are also specific guidelines for individual establishments:

Gyms: On-site daycares still closed, hot tubs and saunas must still be closed.

Theaters: For live performances, only 10 people on stage at once. More musicians could be off-stage but spaced out.

Indoor malls: No sit-down eating and drinking. But malls can try to obtain approval from El Paso County Public Health to meet restaurant requirements

Libraries: Curbside pickup is still encouraged, but people would be allowed to go inside.