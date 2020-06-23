El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for help after vicious attack

A man has life-threatening injuries and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect or suspects.

The attack happened on Tuesday in an area near I-25 and the MLK bypass. The victim was close to the trailhead parallel to Fountain Creek at about 5 p.m. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area who has information that could be useful to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-530-6666.

"At this point in our investigation we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the sheriff's office added in a release.

The victim was not publicly identified.