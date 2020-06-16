El Paso County Jail gets $13.6 million for COVID-related upgrades

Inmates and staff at the El Paso County Jail will be better protected from the risk of the coronavirus spreading after receiving millions of dollars from the federal government.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the jail had been awarded roughly $13.6 million as part of the CARES Act, which is for coronavirus relief.

“We’ve done a really good job of keeping it out of our facility. We have measures in place. This goes a long way into ensuring a future of safety,” said Chief Joe Roybal, with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office has already been impacted by the coronavirus. In April, Deputy Jeff Hopkins died from the virus. He worked at the jail at the time of his death. El Paso County Public Health determined he contracted the virus at work, making his passing a line of duty death.

Money from the CARES Act will be used to reduce the risk of exposure and possible spread of the virus within the jail. According to a break down from the sheriff’s office, the money will be distributed between 14 projects, including more than $4.6 million for jail security cameras and door control and more than $1.8 million for jail facility door lock replacement. 11 News has reported on problems with the jail’s locks in the past, including a time when a teen escaped from his cell and assaulted a key witness in a death-penalty trial.

“The reason for the locks is once we are exposed to COVID or the rest of exposure, we lock down the facility to minimize the risk interaction of the population with staff, as well as one another,” Roybal said. “We knew we had a lock problem where some of the population popped the locks and would leave the facility. We want those locks secure so they could not pop them and interact with one another because we knew we couldn’t control that regularly.”

Roybal said the money will also be used to enhance virtual visits for family members and doctors using tele-health.

“The risk of exposure is going to come from the outside into the facility, so if we can really minimize the visits, the people coming in, it goes a long way to protecting those citizens that we are responsible for,” he said. “Tele-medicine will allow us to provide the medical care that the population requires, needs and deserves and reduce that risk of exposure, as well. By keeping them in our facility doing it over video, it reduces the exposure to medical facilities, as well as contaminants that can potentially be re-introduced into the jail upon the patients return.”

Under the CARES Act, the sheriff’s office is required to finish all the projects by the end of the year.