Education Department probes foreign gifts to Yale, Harvard

The U.S. Education Department is investigating foreign gifts made to Harvard and Yale as part of a broader review of international money flowing to American universities.

The department said Wednesday it is reviewing whether the Ivy League schools potentially failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in donations and contracts from countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and China.

The department previously opened investigations at Georgetown University and Texas A&M as part of a campaign to scrutinize foreign funding and to improve reporting by universities.

Federal law requires U.S. colleges to report contracts and donations from foreign sources totaling $250,000 or more.

