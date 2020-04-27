Eastbound Cimarron blocked at 8th Street following serious crash

The area around Cimarron and 8th Street is expected to be blocked for several hours while police investigate a serious crash.

Two cars collided on Cimarron at the Highway 24 frontage road around 7 a.m. Monday. Two people were sent to the hospital, including a woman police say was unresponsive when officers got on scene. She later regained consciousness, but her injuries are reportedly serious.

Eastbound Cimarron is closed at 8th Street.

The cause of the crash is unknown. CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating.