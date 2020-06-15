East Canyon Fire in Montezuma County burns 1,000+ acres

A fire burning in southwest Colorado has scorched over 1,000 acres, according to new estimates as of late Sunday night.

The East Canyon Fire broke out Sunday near the town of Mancos in Montezuma County and quickly ballooned in size. The fire is burning in a remote area but close to a subdivision and a scattering of other homes; the Durango Herald reports as of Sunday night, 23 homes were evacuated.

No structures have been damaged. Firefighters are also working to protect communication towers. Air and ground resources have been attacking the fire.

Montezuma County officials say the fire is moving north along the Cherry Creek side of County Road 105.

The fire is burning about 20 miles from Durango.