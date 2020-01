Arson could be a factor in a fire near Monument Valley Park Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Glen Avenue just after 5 on reports of two sheds on fire, with flames possibly approaching a house. Crews had the fire knocked down within 30 minutes.

Two people were inside when the fire started. One was taken to the hospital for breathing issues.

Arson investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.