EVERY NUMBER HAS A NAME: Colorado invited to remember COVID-19 victims

DENVER (KKTV) - On Friday night at 7, Colorado is turning red.
Gov. Jared Polis announced this week public buildings, including the State Capitol, will be turning their lights red at 7 p.m. on May 15 to honor those who have fallen victim to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, more than 1,000 people have died due to complications tied to the virus according to the state health department. More than 300,000 have lost their lives around the world.
The governor is also asking everyone to wear a mask and observe a moment of silence across the state at 7 Friday night. Stating every number has a name.
"It’s important to remember that those we have lost are more than just numbers on a page, or lines on a graph, or an obituary in the local newspaper," Gov. Polis wrote in a newsletter sent out Thursday. "Every person we have lost to this horrible pandemic has a story and a community of loved ones in mourning. Because of the nature of this virus, most of those we have lost passed away without the comfort of having loved ones by their side, and many have not had proper in-person funerals, remembrances, or wakes. It’s on all of us to come together to support each other during these times of such agonizing grief."
As of Thursday at noon, the following cities, counties have confirmed that they will participate:
City and County of Broomfield
City of Lone Tree
Town of Kersey
City and County of Denver
City of Louisville
Town of Lyons
City of Alamosa
City of Loveland
Town of Mancos
City of Arvada
City of Manitou Springs
Town of Monument
City of Aurora
City of Northglenn
Town of Morrison
City of Boulder
City of Pueblo
Town of Mountain Village
City of Burlington
City of Sheridan
Town of Mt. Crested Butte
City of Castle Pines
City of Thornton
Town of Nederland
City of Centennial
City of Victor
Town of Oak Creek
City of Colorado Springs
City of Westminster
Town of Pagosa Springs
City of Commerce City
City of Wheat Ridge
Town of Palisade
City of Craig
City of Woodland Park
Town of Paonia
City of Dacono
City of Yuma
Town of Parachute
City of Durango
Town of Parker
City of Edgewater
Town of Avon
Town of Rangely
City of Englewood
Town of Bennett
Town of Red Cliff
City of Federal Heights
Town of Blue River
Town of Severance
City of Fort Collins
Town of Breckenridge
Town of Silverthorne
City of Fort Morgan
Town of Carbondale
Town of Silverton
City of Fountain
Town of Crested Butte
Town of Telluride
City of Fruita
Town of Dillon
Town of Vail
City of Glendale
Town of Dolores
Adams County
City of Glenwood Springs
Town of Elizabeth
Boulder County
City of Grand Junction
Town of Estes Park
Douglas County
City of Greeley
Town of Frederick
Elbert County
City of Greenwood Village
Town of Frisco
Lake County
City of Gunnison
Town of Garden City
Las Animas County
City of La Junta
Town of Granby
City of Lafayette
Town of Grand Lake
Park County
City of Lakewood
Town of Green Mountain Falls
Pueblo County
City of Lamar
Town of Gypsum
Summit County
City of Littleton
Town of Keenesburg