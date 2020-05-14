EVERY NUMBER HAS A NAME: Colorado invited to remember COVID-19 victims

On Friday night at 7, Colorado is turning red.

Gov. Jared Polis announced this week public buildings, including the State Capitol, will be turning their lights red at 7 p.m. on May 15 to honor those who have fallen victim to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, more than 1,000 people have died due to complications tied to the virus according to the state health department. More than 300,000 have lost their lives around the world.

The governor is also asking everyone to wear a mask and observe a moment of silence across the state at 7 Friday night. Stating every number has a name.

"It’s important to remember that those we have lost are more than just numbers on a page, or lines on a graph, or an obituary in the local newspaper," Gov. Polis wrote in a newsletter sent out Thursday. "Every person we have lost to this horrible pandemic has a story and a community of loved ones in mourning. Because of the nature of this virus, most of those we have lost passed away without the comfort of having loved ones by their side, and many have not had proper in-person funerals, remembrances, or wakes. It’s on all of us to come together to support each other during these times of such agonizing grief."

As of Thursday at noon, the following cities, counties have confirmed that they will participate:

City and County of Broomfield

City of Lone Tree

Town of Kersey

City and County of Denver

City of Louisville

Town of Lyons

City of Alamosa

City of Loveland

Town of Mancos

City of Arvada

City of Manitou Springs

Town of Monument

City of Aurora

City of Northglenn

Town of Morrison

City of Boulder

City of Pueblo

Town of Mountain Village

City of Burlington

City of Sheridan

Town of Mt. Crested Butte

City of Castle Pines

City of Thornton

Town of Nederland

City of Centennial

City of Victor

Town of Oak Creek

City of Colorado Springs

City of Westminster

Town of Pagosa Springs

City of Commerce City

City of Wheat Ridge

Town of Palisade

City of Craig

City of Woodland Park

Town of Paonia

City of Dacono

City of Yuma

Town of Parachute

City of Durango

Commerce City

Town of Parker

City of Edgewater

Town of Avon

Town of Rangely

City of Englewood

Town of Bennett

Town of Red Cliff

City of Federal Heights

Town of Blue River

Town of Severance

City of Fort Collins

Town of Breckenridge

Town of Silverthorne

City of Fort Morgan

Town of Carbondale

Town of Silverton

City of Fountain

Town of Crested Butte

Town of Telluride

City of Fruita

Town of Dillon

Town of Vail

City of Glendale

Town of Dolores

Adams County

City of Glenwood Springs

Town of Elizabeth

Boulder County

City of Grand Junction

Town of Estes Park

Douglas County

City of Greeley

Town of Frederick

Elbert County

City of Greenwood Village

Town of Frisco

Lake County

City of Gunnison

Town of Garden City

Las Animas County

City of La Junta

Town of Granby

Las Animas County

City of Lafayette

Town of Grand Lake

Park County

City of Lakewood

Town of Green Mountain Falls

Pueblo County

City of Lamar

Town of Gypsum

Summit County

City of Littleton

Town of Keenesburg