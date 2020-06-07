EPSO releases 4th of July fire restriction warning

El Paso County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Sunday about upcoming 4th of July celebrations.

EPSO wants to remind people that El Paso County is under a Stage 1 Fire Restriction due to the ongoing hot, dry weather- making the use of fireworks even more dangerous.

"We would like to remind citizens that the sale, use or possession of any firework is illegal. Violators may be punished by a fine of up to $750.00, and/or imprisonment for up to six months in Unincorporated El Paso County. The possession, sale or use of fireworks in the City of Colorado Springs is subject to a fine up to $2,500," the department says.

The statement lists the illegal fireworks in El Paso County which are bottle rocket, any sort of firecracker, mortars, Roman candle, fountains, ground spinners, smoke bombs and sparklers.

If you have issues with residents selling or using fireworks, please call the non-emergency number at 719- 390- 5555.