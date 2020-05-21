EPSO needs help locating suspect for Sex Offender Registration Violation

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating Allen Lee Burton. They say he has a Felony arrest warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

At this time, the sheriff's office says Burton is believed to be living in homeless camps or shelters and does not have a vehicle.

Burton is described as a white male, approximately 5'7", weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you believe you see the suspect, please do not approach him. Instead call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666, or email Detective Lisa Gonzalez at lisagonzalez@elpasoco.com.