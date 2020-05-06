EPSO lieutenant killed in car crash

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is reeling after the second loss of an officer in just over a month.

Lt. Doug Lundstedt, 58, died Tuesday following a car crash the day before. The sheriff's office said the collision happened when Lundstedt was off duty.

"It is with profound sadness we announce Lt. Doug Lundstedt unexpectedly passed away on May 5, 2020 after being involved in an off-duty traffic crash," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.

Lundstedt's death comes just over a month after Deputy Jeff Hopkins lost his battle with COVID-19.

"It's been a very tough year for all of us," a spokesperson with the sheriff's office told 11 News.

Lundstedt leaves behind a wife, Michelle, and a daughter, Jordan.

