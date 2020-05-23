EPSO investigating officer involved shooting in Teller County, suspect injured

El Paso County Sheriff's Department is now investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Teller County on Friday.

Around 8:58 p.m., two Teller County Sheriff's Office deputies came in contact with a male, near County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32 (Trail Creek Road) who matched the description of a wanted person.

The sheriff's department says the suspect matched the description of someone wanted for Felony Menacing.

The suspect pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies gave verbal commands and the suspect did not listen.

One deputy then fired at least one round, striking the suspect. The suspect is being treated at a local hospital with injuries.

The two deputies involved are uninjured and have been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with Teller County Sheriff's Office policy. There is no known threat to the community regarding this incident.