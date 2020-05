Dunkin' of Colorado says 'Cheers to 2020' by offering a free hot or iced coffee and donut to high school and college grads!

The offer is valid on Friday, May 29 all day, at participating locations across Colorado. This is not valid on mobile orders.

High school and college grads must be in cap or gown or Class of 2020 gear to receive the offer!

