Dunkin' of Colorado Springs extends free coffee offer for medical professionals

To continue showing appreciation for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, Dunkin' of Colorado Springs announced they will extend its free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee offer to medical professionals at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the month of May.

In a statement, the company said "... Dunkin’ would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other medical and administrative personnel for their continued care and commitment during this critical time of need."

This offer will go until May 31. Medical professionals must be in uniform or show a valid ID.

The following locations are:

• 806 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

• 6660 Delmonico Dr, Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

• 201 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

• 3230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

• 5915 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

• 1609 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

• 6650 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, CO 80817

• 3991 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81008

