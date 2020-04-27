Drug bust yields $762K in meth, cocaine and more

Law enforcement officers from several agencies wrapped up an enormous drug bust last week, seizing $762,000 and counting in meth and other narcotics.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office began an investigation several months ago into 42-year-old Daniel Valentine, who was suspected of dealing drugs. On April 22, the months-long investigation ended with the recovery of:

- 34.87 pounds of meth

- 9.66 pounds of heroin

- 0.53 pounds of cocaine

- 1.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl (pressed powder form)

- Four guns, including two that were stolen

- Two vehicles

- $36,992

Valentine, who was on parole, got a trip back to jail for his alleged role.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the street value of the drugs was $762,130 without including the pills, which are still being tested in a lab to confirm what they are.

"The successful conclusion of this investigation was the result of cooperation between Metro VNI; Colorado Department of Corrections -- Parole; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit, the Tactical Enforcement Unit, and the Gang Unit also provided assistance in the successful completion of this case," CSPD said Monday.

A K-9 named Sugar also assisted.

