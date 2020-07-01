Drowning investigation underway for 21-year-old Colorado woman found in the Arkansas River

Authorities believe a 21-year-old woman is a drowning victim and they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the tragic incident to contact them.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared the details of the investigation with the public on Wednesday. On Tuesday, deputies were called to an area along Highway 50 after the woman's body was found in the Arkansas River. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Emily Bruner of Canon City.

While Bruner is believed to be a drowning victim, the official cause of death will come from the coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Howard Burton at 719-276-5557.