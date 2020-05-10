Driver unharmed after falling asleep and crashing into Arkansas River

A tow truck driver got a whopper of a catch in the Arkansas River Saturday, reeling in about 2 tons of automobile!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the driver ended up in the water after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing in the river off Highway 50 near Cotopaxi.

"The driver of this SUV was lucky. He escaped unharmed after falling asleep and landing in the cold waters of the Arkansas River," CPW said on Twitter.

River rangers with Arkansas Headwaters and a tow truck responded to the scene.

"The tow truck driver set the line and reeled in a (c)lunker," CPW tweeted.

Parks and Wildlife says it wasn't just a lucky escape for the driver, but for the fish in the river. In both cases, the crash could have been far worse than it was.

"The Arkansas Headwaters Colorado Parks and Wildlife river rangers felt lucky because the SUV landed upright and no fluids escaped to threaten the fishery."