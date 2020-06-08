Driver seriously injured after garbage truck crashes in Security-Widefield

A driver was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital following a serious crash on Monday in the Security-Widefield area.

The crash was called in just after noon near Security Boulevard and Tewa Street. A garbage truck went off the road and into a drainage ditch. The area is just north of the Walmart on Highway 85/87.

The exact cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation. Colorado State Patrol had few details available last time 11 News reached out for information.

The identity of the driver has not been released.