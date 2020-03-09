Driver pushes parked van into building, flees scene

A hit-and-run driver pushed a parked vehicle into an apartment building Monday morning and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Morning Sun Drive around 2:15 a.m., where they found one van with rear-end damage shoved up against the building and another van with its lights still on, missing its bumper.

A smashed window was the only visible damage to the building, our reporter at the scene said. No injuries were reported to anyone inside.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.