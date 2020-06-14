Driver leaves scene after injuring pedestrian near Pueblo golf course

Pueblo police are asking for help locating the driver who injured a pedestrian and fled the scene early Sunday morning.

Capt. Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department said the crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3800 block of Thatcher Avenue outside the Elmwood Golf Course.

"A female victim was working on the sidewalk on the north side of the road when a vehicle swerved and hit her wheelbarrow, which then hit her," Rummel wrote on Twitter. "She was knocked to the ground and sustained injuries to her legs."

The driver continued heading westbound and left the area, leaving behind the front quarter panel and windshield wiper fluid reservoir. A witness described the vehicle as a gray truck or SUV, but was unable to get the make, model or license plate number.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-553-2502.