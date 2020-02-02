Driver killed in I-25 rollover near Fountain

A Fountain woman was killed after rolling her car south of the Springs Saturday night.

State Patrol says the 27-year-old driver was merging onto northbound I-25 from Mesa Ridge Parkway when she swerved to the right and went off the side of the road. Her Subaru rolled three times before coming to a stop.

The driver died after reaching the hospital. No one else was in the car.

Currently, speeding, drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the rollover. The driver was reportedly wearing her seat belt.

State Patrol has identified the driver as Jacqueline Ryden of Fountain.