Driver killed after crashing into golf course pond during chase

The driver of a stolen pickup wound up dead after crashing into a pond at a Jefferson County golf course.

The driver had detoured into the golf course late Wednesday night while trying to shake off troopers during a chase. At some point, the vehicle ended up in the water.

The Denver Post reports divers followed a set of tire tracks leading into the water to search for the pickup but were unable to find the vehicle in the dark and had resume the search after sunrise Thursday morning.

Sister station KCNC says vehicle security system Onstar alerted law enforcement a person was inside the sunken truck.

We will update this story if more information is released.