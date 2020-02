A driver was arrested for DUI after rear-ending a police cruiser late Tuesday night.

CSPD says the officer was investigating a separate crash and was not in the vehicle when it was hit. The cruiser had been blocking one lane on the roadway, but the lights were activated.

The crash was reported on Powers and Galley shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The driver has not been identified. Police say no one was injured, but both vehicles had "moderate" damage.