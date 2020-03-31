Drive-through testing site opened for health care workers, first responders in Colorado Springs

A drive-through COVID-19 testing center for health care workers and first responders is now open near Memorial Park.

The site, located off South Parkside and KidsKare Point, is one of three sites chosen in the state to test these people in the front lines of the pandemic and is not open to the general public.

"The site is intended for first responders and health care workers throughout El Paso County and across the state as well. Colorado Springs was chosen as a testing site for its central location and population," a spokesperson for the county health department said in a statement to the newsroom.

UCHealth released the following information about the site:

When did UCHealth start testing health care workers and first responders?

The drive-through test site is expected to re-open today (Tuesday, March 31) ONLY to first responders and health care workers from across southern Colorado. ... The UCHealth site off South Parkside/KidsKare Point was chosen as one of three in the state to test people on the front lines of the pandemic because of its past success as a collection site and the expertise our employees have in collecting samples. UCHealth employees will collect the samples, but the site will be overseen by the U.S. Public Health Service, which is providing the test kits.

Where are the samples being taken?

The actual testing is not a UCHealth function. UCHealth’s role is to provide the health experts to collect samples from first responders/providers across southern Colorado.

How can healthcare workers and first responders get tested? Do they need written notes from their employers or doctors?

First responders and health care workers do not need a doctor’s note or to call ahead. They only need an ID from their agency/employer.

Do you expect to be able to do a set number of tests or will the testing be ongoing? If they will be ongoing over how long will the be ongoing?

Test kits are coming from the federal government (USPHS). UCHealth is prepared to perform 250 tests a day, and will continue as long as the government asks us to continue and resupplies the location. As of now, the tent will operate M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

How does having the tests readily available help UCHealth?

Any such drive-through testing site aids us in testing a high number of people without driving them into emergency departments. That prevents overburdening areas that need to be focused on emergency care, while limiting the possibility of spreading the infection to vulnerable, sick people. Serving our first responders and healthcare workers helps to get these invaluable professionals back onto the front lines.