Drive-in movies and yoga/beer event at the Broadmoor World Arena

The Broadmoor World Arena is scheduled to host a couple of drive-in movies and "Nama-stay 6 Ft Away From Me” yoga!

The marketing department announced the two events on Wednesday with tickets going on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

Click here for movie tickets.

On the weekend of June 11 to the 13, the arena in partnership with Invisible Ink Cinema and AXS ticketing will welcome folks to Lot C (off of Geyser Drive) for three days of drive-in movie presentations featuring, “Jumanji” starring Robin Williams and “Talladega Nights” starring Will Ferrell. Both movies will be offered each evening. Allowing for optimum line-of-sight and compliance with the current social distancing guidelines, cars will occupy every other parking space, with an empty space in between each car. In this configuration, a total of 178 cars can be accommodated.

Tickets start at $23 for each movie and must be purchased ahead of time.

“Jumanji” will begin at 8:15 p.m. each night, with “Talladega Nights” starting at 11 p.m. Each movie will be sold separately. More details are on their website.

On June 18, the arena is set to host “Nama-stay 6 Ft Away From Me.” Starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature instructors from Yoga Studio Satya. Click here for more details.