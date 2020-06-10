Drive-by shooting on I-25; police asking for witnesses

A passenger on I-25 was almost shot by an unknown suspect Tuesday evening.

Colorado Springs police say a car was driving northbound on I-25 from south Nevada Avenue around 7 p.m. when a rear passenger window was shot out. The bullet reportedly narrowly missed the passenger in the car.

The driver had just arrived in Colorado Springs and stopped to wait for officers. Police say this does not appear to be a road rage incident.

A possible suspect vehicle is a gray pick-up truck that exited at the Bijou exit. If anyone witnessed this incident or has suspect information, please contact CSPD.