Protesters gather downtown Colorado Springs demanding justice for Elijah McClain

On Sunday, dozens gathered downtown Colorado Springs to demand justice for Elijah McClain.

Elijah was just 23-years-old when he was killed after an encounter with Aurora police in 2019. Someone called 9-1-1 back in August, reporting McClain was walking around with a mask on and moving his arms around.

Officers eventually pinned him to the ground in a choke hold position before he was given a sedative. Elijah stopped breathing on the way to the hospital. He died days later.

Even though months have passed since his death, a prominent national spotlight remains on this story. Thousands gathered Saturday outside the Aurora police department headquarters.

Protesters today say they will continue to demand justice until something changes. Demarick Webb, an organizer of today's event, says he wants people to remember "this is a movement, not a moment."

The police involved in this were cleared of any wrong doing but just last week, Governor Jared Polis launched an independent investigation into what happened to McClain.